Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed festival to kick off on November 1

More than 27 countries will take part in this year's edition of the cultural event that runs until February 28
Photo: Screen grab from WAM
The Sheikh Zayed Festival will run from November 1 to February 28 in Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi, WAM said on Monday.
This year's edition of the festival will see new events and activities that will be held on a weekly basis for the first time, the organisers said.
More than 6,000 global cultural events and 1,000 major public performances will be featured in the festival which attracts millions of visitors.
At least 27 countries will participate this year including nations that take part for the first time this year with special pavilions.
One of the biggest events in the festival this year will be the "Union March" which sends a message of the UAE people's strength and cohesion and their preservation of the entrenched national values established by UAE founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Weekly fireworks will light the sky during the festival and visitors for the first time will have the opportunity to enjoy the "Musical Fountain" as well as concerts and shows.
