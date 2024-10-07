Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Zayed festival to kick off on November 1

Photo: Screen grab from WAM

The Sheikh Zayed Festival will run from November 1 to February 28 in Al Wathba area of Abu Dhabi, WAM said on Monday.

This year's edition of the festival will see new events and activities that will be held on a weekly basis for the first time, the organisers said.

More than 6,000 global cultural events and 1,000 major public performances will be featured in the festival which attracts millions of visitors.

At least 27 countries will participate this year including nations that take part for the first time this year with special pavilions.

One of the biggest events in the festival this year will be the "Union March" which sends a message of the UAE people's strength and cohesion and their preservation of the entrenched national values established by UAE founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.