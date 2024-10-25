Fri, Oct 25, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Abu Dhabi: Road closure on Tawam street for 2 months starting Monday

Authorities have urged motorists to use alternative roads

Published: Fri 25 Oct 2024, 1:24 PM

Updated: Fri 25 Oct 2024, 1:24 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi announced on Friday a closure on Tawam Street in Al Ain for two months, urging motorists to use alternative roads in the meantime.

In a post on X, the Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) said the closure will come into effect at midnight on Monday, October 28.

Here's a photo of the area that will be affected by the closure:


Traffic will be diverted to sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street until Saturday, December 28.

