Abu Dhabi restaurant closed down over dirty refrigerators, kitchen equipment

Islam Belaribi's content ranges from personal experiences to motivational messages and practical advice on coping with cancer
An eatery was closed down in Abu Dhabi over poor hygiene, particularly in its kitchen and storage areas, authorities said on Friday.
Khushab Darbar Restaurant, located in Mafraq Industrial City, was found to have violated food safety regulations multiple times, according to the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa).
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Several measures have been taken against this establishment due to the poor level of hygiene in food handling and storage areas," it said.
The eatery failed to keep equipment and refrigerators clean, it added. Even ceilings and floors in the preparation area are not in good condition.
Adafsa said the closure order will remain in place until the hygiene issues are addressed.
Just a week ago, a restaurant was also shut over food safety violations. Insects were spotted in its kitchen, among other issues.
Adafsa encourages residents to report any problem they encounter at food outlets. The authority can be reaced through its toll-free hotline 80055.
ALSO READ:
Islam Belaribi's content ranges from personal experiences to motivational messages and practical advice on coping with cancer
The amended hours are meant to ensure smooth operations during the festival
When Ahmad found the wallet in Al Muhaisnah 4 area, he knew exactly what he had to do
Exiting the country with the child without the consent of the other parent could earlier amount to 'abduction'
Recently, one patrol officer entered a burning car to save a trapped driver
The pardon comes owing to the good conduct and behaviour by the prisoners during their sentence
The UAE was also the second-largest source of remittances, which have been one of the critical sources of foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan
Senior citizens, low-income retirees, and families of deceased nationals have been exempted from housing loan payments of over Dh262.8 million