Abu Dhabi resident wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 3:20 PM

An Indian engineer/instructor from Abu Dhabi won the latest $1 million Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw on Wednesday at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.

Khaliq Naik Mohammed became a millionaire with ticket number 3813, which he purchased online on June 13. The 48-year-old expat lived in Abu Dhabi since 2012 and has been participating in Dubai Duty Free’s promotion for the past four years.

He is a father of three and works as an engineer and instructor at Khalifa University. “This is really great; thank you so much, Dubai Duty Free! You have made the lives of so many people, and I am grateful to be one of them,” he said.

When asked about his initial plans with his win, he said, “Most of the funds will go to my children’s education and our family’s future, while I will also do some charity works.”

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for one luxury car and two motorbikes. Nazeer E, a 44-year-old Pakistani based in Dubai won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey) car with ticket number 1137 in the Finest Surprise Series 1882 which he purchased online on June 7.

A resident of Dubai for 20 years now, Nazeer, who works for a logistics company, is no stranger to winning at the Dubai Duty Free promotion, as he previously won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0133 in the Finest Surprise Series 499 in June 2022.

“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free for this grateful win,” he said.