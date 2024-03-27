Abu Dhabi: Production starts at Belbazem offshore block

Published: Wed 27 Mar 2024, 3:25 PM

Crude oil production has started at Abu Dhabi's Belbazem offshore block, the first joint venture between the UAE's ADNOC and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPCC), state-owned ADNOC said on Wednesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Its production capacity is expected to reach 45,000 barrels per day of light crude and 27 million standard cubic feet per day of associated gas, ADNOC said.

AlSO READ: