Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers against reckless overtaking

Motorists are urged by the authorities to check their blind spots before overtaking another vehicle.

In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police urged the motorists to gradually reduce their speed before overtaking to avoid collisions due to sudden diversion of vehicles.

Drivers are also urged to adjust their car mirrors, keep their car windows clean, as well as maintain a sufficient safe distance with the other cars to avoid accidents.

Photo: X/ Abu Dhabi Police

Motorists are encouraged to use their car's blind spot warning system to alert them of a vehicle passing nearby or the presence of a vehicle in the blind spots. The system will will first alert the driving by lighting a small bulb by the side mirrors of the vehicle. Then, when the driver opens the side signal and tries to turn his/her car into the lane where there is another vehicle in his/her blind spot, the system will send out a voice warning to alert the driver of the presence of the vehicle. These warnings may vary depending on the type of the vehicle.

The blind spot warning system helps reduce the risks of collision by using the sensors on the rear bumper and side mirrors to check if there is any any cars in the blind spot or in adjacent arcade.

This advisory is also applicable to drivers of heavy vehicles in Abu Dhabi. Starting January 29, heavy vehicles were allowed to use the second right lane for overtaking on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Street from Benona Bridge to Ikad Bridge in both directions.

Heavy vehicle drivers were advised to adhere to guidelines for their own safety, as well as that of other road users. Drivers must stick to the right lane of the road, unless for the purpose of overtaking. In this case, the motorist should first check the side mirrors to ensure there are no blind spots before overtaking. After this they must use signals early on. After overtaking, the driver should return back to the right lane.