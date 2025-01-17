Abu Dhabi Police issue rules on officers’ use of cameras while on duty

File photo used for illustrative purposes

In a move aimed at boosting transparency and accountability, Abu Dhabi Police on Friday announced an update to its regulations regarding the use of cameras by officers during official duties.

According to a social media post from the authority, officers are now permitted to record both public and private spaces during legally approved search and arrest operations.

The new policy states that the cameras must be clearly visible, either affixed to the officer’s military or civilian uniform, to ensure transparency and maintain public awareness.

The updated regulations also require officers to place cameras in clear view. Additionally, detainees will be informed when recordings are taking place to ensure full transparency during any interaction.

A key aspect of the regulations is the emphasis on confidentiality and the secure handling of recorded content. To preserve the integrity of recordings, Abu Dhabi Police will employ secure storage methods to prevent tampering or unauthorised alterations.