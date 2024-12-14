Abu Dhabi Police issue 8 traffic rules for Liwa International Festival celebrations

As residents and visitors prepare for the excitement of the Liwa International Festival 2025 taking place under UAE's tallest dune – Tal Moreeb, Abu Dhabi Police have released a set of important safety guidelines to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience for all attendees.

The festival, which runs from December 13 to January 4 in Al Dhafra, will feature thrilling motorsports events like dune bashing and drifting, but safety is a priority. Abu Dhabi Police has emphasised that certain behaviours will not be tolerated during the festivities:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Parading cars or motorcycles in a dangerous manner around the camps is strictly prohibited. To prevent accidents, visitors should ensure that the path is safe when ascending or descending the hill, especially for motorsports enthusiasts. Additionally, motorcycles of all types are not allowed on paved roads, and helmets must be worn by riders. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian when riding motorcycles. For children under the age of 18, unsupervised riding in designated areas is also not allowed. Noise levels near the camps are another concern, with regulations in place to prohibit disturbing sounds from vehicles or motorcycles. Visitors are reminded to follow traffic instructions, wear seat belts, turn on headlights, and adhere to speed limits on all roads surrounding the festival grounds. Lastly, the use of aircraft, drones, and gliders is prohibited without prior permission from the authorities.