Abu Dhabi Police announce cancellation of licensing services at Aman Centre

Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
The licensing services at the Aman Centre in Al Dhafra had been cancelled, according to Abu Dhabi Police.
In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police mentioned that the licensing services is being transferred to the Al Salama ADNOC in Zayed City.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The shift of services to Safety Building Station Centre will not hinder the authority's continuous heavy vehicle inspection service in inspection routes, the authority assured.
Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Police invited the dealers to visit the Safety Building Station Centre for their transactions.
According to authorities, this initiative is in relation to the Abu Dhabi Police's strategy aimed at making the community happy by providing outstanding and innovative proactive services.
ALSO READ:
Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
Stores selling tobacco products and e-cigarettes are required to put up warning signs to prevent the entry of youth under the age of 18
The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies
Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of such theories
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards
UAE residents were assured that no cyberattacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday
Those who were out shopping, refilling their tanks or paying bills couldn't do so because various sectors were disrupted by the technical outage
Sheikh Hamdan pledged to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders through dedicated efforts and contributions