Abu Dhabi Police announce cancellation of licensing services at Aman Centre

Published: Sun 21 Jul 2024, 4:33 PM

The licensing services at the Aman Centre in Al Dhafra had been cancelled, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police mentioned that the licensing services is being transferred to the Al Salama ADNOC in Zayed City.

The shift of services to Safety Building Station Centre will not hinder the authority's continuous heavy vehicle inspection service in inspection routes, the authority assured.

Furthermore, Abu Dhabi Police invited the dealers to visit the Safety Building Station Centre for their transactions.

According to authorities, this initiative is in relation to the Abu Dhabi Police's strategy aimed at making the community happy by providing outstanding and innovative proactive services.