Abu Dhabi: Own a freezone company? Here's how you can get a dual licence

Are you a company owner in the Abu Dhabi freezone who wants to operate outside? The dual licence, launched by Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, enables you to do just that.
In order to obtain the dual licence, you must first have a valid freezone licence for your company. Here is a guide on how to get a dual licence in Abu Dhabi, including the documents required, cost, and steps to follow.
The cost for issuing a dual economic licence is Dh790. This covers up to 6 activities, and requires additional Dh100 each for every additional activity.
The estimated time to receive the dual licence is 5 working days.
