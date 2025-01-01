Abu Dhabi NYE fireworks: 'Flying' duo enjoy view 'like no one else'

Two instructors at MOTN Festival's Cosmic Space attraction were seen free-flying while bearing the UAE flag
On New Year's Eve, while residents and tourists flocked to Abu Dhabi Corniche to secure the best vantage points to catch the bedazzling fireworks display, Kalvis Lakucs and Sean Sherley enjoyed the view like none. From the heights of an open-air wind tunnel, they witnessed the fiery spectacle from an elevated and thrilling vantage point.
"It felt amazing! I couldn't hear the fireworks at all because of the wind, but it was cool to get that high and a view that no one else could get," said 25-year-old Sean Sherley.
He continued, "The fireworks looked different because I didn't have a crowd in the way."
The two instructors at MOTN Festival's Cosmic Space attraction were free-flying while bearing the UAE flag shortly after the clock struck midnight with fireworks and laser lights splashing in the sky.
The duo took turns to fly and perform air stunts at least 10 metres above the festival's rooftop, camouflaging with the blazing lights in the background. For their last act, they flew together in a rotatory formation.
Not new to flying with fireworks in the skyline, Lakucs said the experience in Abu Dhabi was different and 'lasted longer'.
After eight minutes of flying, he was still eager to view the show from above; he climbed the net of the wind tunnel and took an air front-row seat.
"The first time I flew was over three years ago when I applied for this job," said the 29-year-old Latvian.
"It was part of my job interview to fly with the instructor, and I did pretty well, maintaining my balance."
On the other hand, Sherley said it was his first time performing with fireworks. The Australian started flying a year ago as part of his original job in construction and engineering at a company that happened to build an adventure park just outside of London, Hangloose Adventure, with a wind tunnel in it.
"They wanted in-house instructors to manage it, so I gave it a try and really liked it."
Haneen Dajani is special correspondent in Abu Dhabi with over 15 years of reporting experience. She’s also a passionate athlete, full Ironman finisher, and mountaineer who loves to embark on unusual challenges.