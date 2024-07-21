Abu Dhabi: No travel documents, staff interaction required at airport with new 'smart' project

Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
Abu Dhabi Airports on Sunday announced the launch of the Biometric Smart Travel project which will offer automated traveller registration service, self-service baggage delivery, and facial recognition verification at e-gates and boarding gates, doing away with the need for travel documents or direct interaction with airport staff for passengers.
The project will be rolled out in three phases to integrate biometric authentication systems across all security and operations touchpoints at the airport.
The project utilises the databases of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security to automatically authenticate travellers using biometric technology, eliminating the need for prior registration for departing passengers.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Abu Dhabi Airports and Etihad Airways implemented the biometric systems across multiple touchpoints at the airport as part of the launch of the new terminal at Zayed International Airport in November 2023.
This included automated traveller registration service, self-service baggage delivery, and facial recognition verification at e-gates and boarding gates, without the need for travel documents or direct interaction with airport staff.
Abu Dhabi Airports has begun implementing a further phase of this project by introducing biometric systems for five additional airlines at check-in, all boarding gates and the installation of new e-gates in designated transit areas to register travellers' biometric data and facilitate facial recognition. The future expansion also includes the Etihad Airways lounge and duty-free retail outlets.
“By 2025, we aim to expand these systems across all security and operations touchpoints and other airlines,” said Andrew Murphy, chief information officer at Zayed International Airport.
"The Biometric Smart Travel project aims to enhance the travel experience at Zayed International Airport, ensuring high levels of security and safety. The project reduces the time to serve travellers from 25 seconds to just seven seconds, integrating ticket and travel document verification into a single process and alleviating the burden on human resources by relying on smart gates for identity verification," said Saeed Saif Al Khaili, general director at the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security.
The Biometric Smart Travel project will enhance airline performance by eliminating the need for expensive infrastructure expansions and effectively detecting fraud and forgery in identification documents.
ALSO READ:
Mofa emphasised the need to 'put an end to the practices that threaten the establishment of an independent Palestinian state'
Stores selling tobacco products and e-cigarettes are required to put up warning signs to prevent the entry of youth under the age of 18
The health sector was also supported with urgent medical aid, including more than 16 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies
Confusion, mistrust, and other negative emotions are key components of the allure of such theories
Abu Dhabi Police has called on motorists to exercise caution and adhere to changing speed limits displayed on boards
UAE residents were assured that no cyberattacks were detected amid the large-scale technical failure on Friday
Those who were out shopping, refilling their tanks or paying bills couldn't do so because various sectors were disrupted by the technical outage
Sheikh Hamdan pledged to uphold the legacy of the country's founding leaders through dedicated efforts and contributions