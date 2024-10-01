E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi: New lanes added to key street intersection will improve traffic flow by 40%

Additional lanes can accommodate 3500 more vehicles

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Tue 1 Oct 2024, 1:46 PM

To ease traffic on the intersection of Sultan bin Zayed the First street in Abu Dhabi, new lanes were added and pedestrian pathways were developed, said the Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) on Tuesday.

The additional lanes can accommodate 3,500 more vehicles and enhance pedestrian movement.


Traffic flow efficiency will improve by 40 per cent and bicycle lanes are currently under development.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE