Abu Dhabi: Nearly 700 fines issued for littering, using spray paints on 53rd UAE National Day

Abu Dhabi Police issued 670 fines to violators on the occasion of the UAE's 53rd National Day, the authority announced on Wednesday.

These violations specifically included littering and using spray paints to paint on roads. These acts were committed by drivers, passengers and pedestrians.

Under Article 71 of the Traffic Law, such traffic violations stipulate a fine of Dh1,000 and the addition of six traffic points to the driver's record.

The authority highlighted the importance of maintaining the 'bright' and 'civilized' appearance of the city by avoiding littering from vehicles while driving.