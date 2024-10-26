Abu Dhabi to launch public art exhibition; residents can interact with outdoor artwork

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Seeking to make art accessible for all community members to enjoy, the first edition of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will launch on November 15, 2024 until April 30, 2025 at various locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

The exhibition explores the concept of ‘public’ within the context of Abu Dhabi. The Biennial is strategically located where the public can easily access it in the downtown areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Artists have been invited to create site-specific works as well as performances that will directly engage with communities. Farah Al Qasimi's Untitled, 2024 auditory sculpture encourages passers-by to engage with the sound and reflect on the ocean's importance in the region.

Arquitectura Expandida’s commission, Urban Negotiation, will create new urban landscapes and stories by designing and constructing self-built mobile furnishings. Oscar Murillo’s 80-meter-long canvas will be stretched across Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, exploring the city’s rapid urban expansion.

Others will make use of the historical, architectural, and social textures of the outdoor metropolitan environment. Christopher Benton will transform the Carpet Souk into a vibrant communal space, and Zeinab Al Hashemi will pay homage to Abu Dhabi’s Central Bus Terminal, encouraging viewers to explore the interplay between urban development and nature’s resilience.

Bringing together art installations and performances by more than 70 international and UAE-based artists, the exhibition will see the creation of site-specific installations in the emirate.