Abu Dhabi to launch public art exhibition; residents can interact with outdoor artwork

Artists will pay homage to and transform different landmarks in the emirate through auditory sculptures, 80m canvas across Corniche
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Seeking to make art accessible for all community members to enjoy, the first edition of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will launch on November 15, 2024 until April 30, 2025 at various locations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
The exhibition explores the concept of ‘public’ within the context of Abu Dhabi. The Biennial is strategically located where the public can easily access it in the downtown areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.
Artists have been invited to create site-specific works as well as performances that will directly engage with communities. Farah Al Qasimi's Untitled, 2024 auditory sculpture encourages passers-by to engage with the sound and reflect on the ocean's importance in the region.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Arquitectura Expandida’s commission, Urban Negotiation, will create new urban landscapes and stories by designing and constructing self-built mobile furnishings. Oscar Murillo’s 80-meter-long canvas will be stretched across Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, exploring the city’s rapid urban expansion.
Others will make use of the historical, architectural, and social textures of the outdoor metropolitan environment. Christopher Benton will transform the Carpet Souk into a vibrant communal space, and Zeinab Al Hashemi will pay homage to Abu Dhabi’s Central Bus Terminal, encouraging viewers to explore the interplay between urban development and nature’s resilience.
Bringing together art installations and performances by more than 70 international and UAE-based artists, the exhibition will see the creation of site-specific installations in the emirate.
Artists include Allora & Calzadilla, Arquitectura Expandida, Christopher Benton, Farah Al Qasimi, flyingCity, Hashel Al Lamki, Kabir Mohanty, Khalil Rabah, Oscar Murillo, Radhika Khimji, Sammy Baloji, Tarik Kiswanson, Wael Al Awar, Zeinab Alhashemi, and more.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "It will be a unique platform for our community to appreciate our cultural heritage and be inspired by contemporary art. We are committed to supporting creatives in Abu Dhabi, the Global South, and the rest of the world through flagship art programmes such as the Biennial.”
Rita Aoun, Culture Sector Executive Director, DCT Abu Dhabi, said: "Our public art initiatives foster the collective cultural identity of the emirate, enhancing the experience of art for everyone and strengthening our residents’ sense of pride. Our goal is for everyone in Abu Dhabi, whether resident or visitor, to forge their own connection with the city, inspired by the unique stories and creativity of our artists."
The Biennial is one of three pillars of the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative, announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in March 2023. The initiative includes annual direct commission works, the biannual Manar Abu Dhabi light exhibition (the first edition ran from November 15, 2023 to January 30, 2024), and the upcoming Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will occur in alternate years to the light art exhibition.
ALSO READ: