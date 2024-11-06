Abu Dhabi launches policy to protect people of determination from abuse, neglect, exploitation

People of Determination in Abu Dhabi to get more support and protection as authorities unveiled new policy.

The policy aims to protect people of determination from abuse, neglect, exploitation, and discrimination by creating a unified system for support. It ensures that people with disabilities have access to tailored protection and services.

This starts with raising awareness, preventing and detecting abuse early, reporting cases, evaluating situations, and providing interventions to keep people with disabilities safe from maltreatment and help them live without fear of harm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In addition, the policy emphasises that protecting people of determination is everyone's responsibility, including families, workers, and service providers across various sectors. It seeks to raise community awareness of the rights of people of determination and the mechanisms for reporting cases of maltreatment, as well as highlight the efforts made by the Abu Dhabi government to build a supportive and empowering society and environment for people of determination.

Furthermore, it is crucial to reduce behavioural, communication, physical, and institutional barriers that people of determination face within their environment, to enable them to fully participate in society on an equal basis with others.

The Department of Community Development (DCD) announced a new policy on Wednesday, which will work with the Family Care Authority. The Family Care Authority will serve as the main body for handling cases of people with disabilities, collaborating with other authorities, partners, and community members across Abu Dhabi.

Dr Layla Abdulaziz Al Hyas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at DCD, said, "The launch of this policy comes as part of our ongoing efforts towards enhancing the rights of people of determination and provide them with opportunities that integrate them into all aspects of life. We achieve this by removing obstacles and motivating them to achieve their full potential, which is an important step towards reinforcing a permanent and ongoing commitment to improve their quality of life, and enhancing equal access to their rights, opportunities, services, thereby taking us closer to achieving societal justice."