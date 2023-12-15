Abu Dhabi launches free public Wi-Fi across emirate

KT file photo

Published: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 10:44 AM Last updated: Fri 15 Dec 2023, 10:51 AM

Now, residents and visitors can get access to free Wi-Fi across Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched free Wi-Fi coverage across the emirate, including buses, beaches, and public parks, it was announced on Friday.

Provided by DMT in collaboration with UAE service providers, the initiative covers public parks (19 in Abu Dhabi, 11 in Al Ain and 14 in Al Dhafra Region) and will soon be available at Abu Dhabi Corniche beach and Al Bateen beach.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of DMT, said: "We are proud to offer this service, ensuring connectivity for everyone across all locations. Abu Dhabi's global ranking at 13 out of 141 cities in the IMD Smart City Index 2023 reaffirms our commitment to openness, innovation, inclusivity and sustainability, validating our dedication to smart city development."

ALSO READ: