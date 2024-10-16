Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Abu Dhabi: Free breast cancer screening announced across multiple locations

The move facilitates early detection to ensure well-being of all

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 4:10 PM

Updated: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 4:11 PM

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Free mammogram screenings will be provided to all in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi, Seha announced. The move facilitates early detection which is the "first line of defence against breast cancer," according to a social media post.

Seha, the largest health services network in the UAE, said this is a proactive step to ensure optimal well-being. The free screenings will be provided across multiple facilities.

Earlier, Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) also announced that free clinical breast examination and mammogram screenings will be offered across the UAE in October.


As part of a campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the examinations will be available to female citizens and residents. This is an annual initiative for FOCP, known as Pink Caravan. Companies can also book a Mobile Clinic for their employees.

