Abu Dhabi extends application deadline for workplaces' parent-friendly label

Launched in March 2024, the scheme provides compensation of up to Dh75,000 for Indian workers' families in the event of the employee’s death
The application deadline for the Parent-Friendly Label, awarded to workplaces, has been extended till September 19, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) announced today. Semi-government, private and third sector institutions now have more time to complete their nomination files and submit them for the opportunity to obtain the mark and the benefits it provides to its recipients.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Quality Mark Program for a Supportive Work Environment for Parents provides institutions operating in the country within the targeted sectors that meet the program’s criteria with the opportunity to obtain the Parent-Friendly Label.
The label is given in recognition of companies' adoption of a work culture and policies that support working parents, enabling them to achieve a balance between work and family, and ensuring that their children receive the best possible care and attention.
Since its launch in 2021, the Parent-Friendly Workplace Quality Mark Program has positively impacted the lives of more than 148,000 employees across 25 different sectors, including more than 67,000 parents of more than 50,000 children aged 0-8, and 1,492 children with disabilities.
ALSO READ:
Launched in March 2024, the scheme provides compensation of up to Dh75,000 for Indian workers' families in the event of the employee’s death
They are also offering over 90 varieties across their outlets, ensuring that residents have access to a wide selection
This initiative comes in response to the local healthcare system's inability to meet the needs of the large number of Palestinians requiring medical care and treatment
Known for their bright shooting stars, this annual meteor shower often produces ‘fireballs’, which are 'larger explosions of light and colour' that last longer than an average meteor streak
One of the rarest and smallest species of Booby, the creature is found on the coasts and islands of tropical regions
The other accused in the case included the general secretary of Awami League party, former Interior Minister and other senior police officials
Several individuals have come forward sharing accounts of how their immigration dreams were broken after paying large sums of money to the firm
This initiative will be valid until two weeks from August 26