Abu Dhabi extends application deadline for workplaces' parent-friendly label

Photo: WAM File

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:37 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 4:55 PM

The application deadline for the Parent-Friendly Label, awarded to workplaces, has been extended till September 19, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) announced today. Semi-government, private and third sector institutions now have more time to complete their nomination files and submit them for the opportunity to obtain the mark and the benefits it provides to its recipients.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Quality Mark Program for a Supportive Work Environment for Parents provides institutions operating in the country within the targeted sectors that meet the program’s criteria with the opportunity to obtain the Parent-Friendly Label.

The label is given in recognition of companies' adoption of a work culture and policies that support working parents, enabling them to achieve a balance between work and family, and ensuring that their children receive the best possible care and attention.