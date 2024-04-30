Abu Dhabi: EVs grab attention as automakers push for more charging points

KT Photos: Ashwani

Auto makers from Audi and BMW to MG Motors, and a host of companies from China, vied with each other to flaunt their posh electric vehicles at the Mobility Live Middle East in Abu Dhabi.

Most EVs promise mileage of 250km to 500km depending on engine variants and price points.

“Electric cars are the future. We have been in this market for a few years now. And we have, so far, got good feedback from our customers in the UAE. However, the one major hindrance is the lack of charging stations. Even malls are having 2 or 3 charging points, which are not enough. The technology is there and people are interested, but we need more charging points,” said an auto expert from Germany.

Lucid, an American manufacturer of luxury EVs, is participating in the exhibition with Lucid Air.

“This will be in the UAE market by June. This will be the new ‘Tesla’. We are hopeful that people will like our luxury electric car,” said a sales representative.

Lucid Air will be available in four variants and starts at $69,900.

BMW featured an array of eye-catching EVs, including its latest offering of i5 all-electric luxury sedan.

“This is powered by smart technology. It’s derived from the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology,” an executive said.

A Chinese state-owned firm Chang’an Automobile is trying to enter the UAE market.

“We are at this exhibition with Nevo and Deepal. These two are EVs. Nevo is for the entry range with a price tag of just $25,000. We hope to make an impact in this booming market,” a representative for Chang’an said.

MG Motors, the British automotive firm, is featuring a combo of sports and hatchback designs.

MG Cyberster, an electric sports car, grabbed attention with stunning style and design.

“MG Cyberster is likely to enter this market by next year. This is a top model with a revolutionary design. It can hit 100km per hour within 3 seconds. We also have MG4, which is in the market and suited for families,” an executive said.

Mobility Live ME is a two-day exhibition and conference held as part of the Abu Dhabi Mobility Week at ADNEC.

