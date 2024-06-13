Abu Dhabi: Dh3.3 billion housing benefits approved for 2,015 citizens ahead of Eid Al Adha

They will be competing in football, cricket, and volleyball tournaments, among other activities
The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince approved the allocation of housing benefits worth Dh3.3 billion to 2,015 citizens in the emirate of Abu Dhabi on Thursday (June 13), ahead of the Eid Al Adha celebration.
The second housing package of 2024 includes housing loans totalling more than Dh3.046 billion in value and aiding 1,766 citizens, including 782 loans to purchase residential units in the Balghaiylam residential project.
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, also approved the decision to exempt senior citizens, retirees with low incomes, and the families of deceased citizens from housing loan payments, amounting to more than Dh262.8 million. This exemption has directly benefited 249 citizens in the emirate.
The distribution of this year's second housing benefits package coincides with the upcoming Eid Al Adha, reflecting the Rulers' dedication to ensuring the well-being of Emirati families. With this package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed since the establishment of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has reached more than Dh152 billion.
Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, "The distribution of this package highlights our leadership's continued dedication to improving the welfare of our citizens and their families and nurturing familial and social cohesion within the emirate while advancing its comprehensive development."
Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, "The directives to distribute the second housing benefits package exemplify the priority of our leaders, showcasing their steadfast dedication to the well-being of Emirati citizens, which is a paramount focus on the national agenda.
"Abu Dhabi Housing Authority remains dedicated to continually improving its programmes and services to provide housing for all citizens in Abu Dhabi, while also advancing the housing sector in alignment with the directives and vision of the leadership."
