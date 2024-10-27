Sun, Oct 27, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to begin official visit to Singapore on Tuesday

Published: Sun 27 Oct 2024, 7:09 PM

Updated: Sun 27 Oct 2024, 7:09 PM

Photo: WAM File

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will begin an official visit to the Republic of Singapore on Tuesday, at the invitation of Singapore's Prime Minister.

During the visit, the Crown Prince will meet with Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, along with senior officials and CEOs from leading Singaporean companies in fields such as advanced technology, artificial intelligence, and urban planning.

The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation across key sectors of mutual interest, benefitting both nations and their people.

