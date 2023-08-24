Abu Dhabi businessman sponsors Indian powerlifting athlete with financial struggles at world championships

Published: Thu 24 Aug 2023, 3:18 PM

In a heartwarming act of kindness, Abu Dhabi-based businessman Adeeb Ahamed’s timely support has ensured Anjana Krishna, India’s rising teenage powerlifter, gets to make her debut appearance at an international championship.

A native of Kozhikode district of Kerala, Anjana is a two-time Asian and five-time national champion. Recently, the 16-year-old was the best lifter in the 47kg weight category during a national championship. She also earned a direct qualification to the 2023 World Sub-Junior Classic Powerlifting Championships, which starts in Romania today.

While the teen sensation has been in the limelight for her achievements, not many know about the financial struggles faced by her family to bear the expenses for participation in these sports championships.

It was during the Covid-19 lockdown period that Anjana, then a badminton player, started training at a gym run by her father Anil Kumar. While doing weight training, her father discovered a hidden potential in Anjana for powerlifting. She started participating in local competitions, and her early success spurred her father, who is also her trainer, to shift focus completely to powerlifting.

Her middle-class family spent most of their savings on her training and participation in championships, including national and Asian outings. But when she finally bagged a qualification for an international event, the prospect of her taking part in it looked bleak because of the high cost involved. The family knocked on many doors but failed to find a sponsor or financial assistance to ensure participation at the championship in Cluj Napoca, Romania, from August 24 to September 3. When it seemed Anjana would have to abandon her dream, various media outlets in Kerala highlighted her cause.

One such report caught the attention of Adeeb Ahamed, who too hails from the south Indian state. Upon knowing Anjana’s inspiring journey, Adeeb, the managing director of LuLu Financial Holdings, decided to help pursue her dream and sponsored her for the international championship.

Anjana, currently in Romania for the championship, appreciated Adeeb’s support.

“This is the first time I am getting selected for an international championship, and I am thankful for his timely support. We had tried getting a sponsor in Kerala but couldn’t succeed. It was then that Mr Adeeb came in as a saviour. My heartfelt gratitude for this contribution. I hope to make everyone proud.”

Earlier this year, Adeeb sponsored the construction of a state-of-the-art new building of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare – a welfare home for underprivileged girls to live and learn in an inclusive environment.

