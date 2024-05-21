Abu Dhabi to ban single-use Styrofoam products from June 1

Image used for illustrative purposes. File Photo

Published: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:22 AM Last updated: Tue 21 May 2024, 10:46 AM

Single-use styrofoam products will be banned in Abu Dhabi from June 1, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development announced on X.

The ban will be applicable to cups, lids, plates, beverage containers, and food receptacles for immediate consumption.

Exempt items

Items exempt from this ban include:

Reusable storage boxes

Coolers

Items intended for medical use

The initiative to ban single-use Styrofoam is an extension of the Abu Dhabi Single-Use Plastic Policy, and supports the aims of the Year of Sustainability.