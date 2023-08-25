Abu Dhabi authority shuts down medical laboratory for violating regulations

From December 3 to January 7, visitors can have this exclusive experience on the 1km-long climate-controlled street
The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has closed a medical laboratory as a result of the health audit findings against the facility.
The Department explained that certain violations were proven such as non-compliance with its standards of medical laboratories, non-compliance with the Department's regulations, policies, and circulars, as well as violating the electronic reporting systems pertaining to public health statistics.
The closure of the facility is a regulatory measure taken to preserve the health and safety of community members and to allow the medical laboratory to take all necessary corrective actions to adhere to the applicable health requirements.
DoH calls on all health facilities operating in the emirate to comply with its policies and regulations to preserve the efficiency of the healthcare system in Abu Dhabi, preserve the health and safety of all community members, and continue providing healthcare services in accordance with international best practices.
The Department affirms that it will continue to dedicate efforts to ensure the enhancement of the quality and efficiency of healthcare services provided, by exerting its supervisory role to monitor violations and assist violating facilities to correct any shortfalls in order to achieve the health and safety of all members of society.
