Abu Dhabi announces new child protection policy

Newly-endorsed policy promotes fairness, non-discrimination, and enhances rapid response capabilities to cases of abuse or negligence

File photo

by Web Desk Published: Wed 1 Nov 2023, 2:05 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, chaired a council meeting in which he endorsed the Child Protection Policy, to provide support for families and caregivers and creating a nurturing environment for children.

The policy, developed by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority in collaboration with various entities, aims to protect children by helping families provide a positive environment for raising them.

The newly-endorsed policy promotes fairness, non-discrimination, and enhances rapid response capabilities to cases of abuse or negligence.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised the importance of providing all forms of support and care for the early childhood ecosystem. He also highlighted that priority that should be given to engaging children in programmes and activities that equip them with life skills and enhance their resilience. Additionally, efforts should be directed towards developing educational programmes to raise awareness among families and parents about the physical, psychological, and social difficulties and risks that children may face.

The Abu Dhabi Crown Prince pointed out that investing in early childhood to provide a healthy environment in which to raise children, protect their rights and preserve their wellbeing, is a top priority for equipping young people with the skills to lead the nation.

ALSO READ: