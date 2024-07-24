Abu Dhabi announces interest-free marriage loans of up to Dh150,000 for Emiratis

The ‘Diaspora Summit in Delhi’, to be organised by Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, is likely to see participation of senior Indian politicians
A 'Marriage Loan' initiative that will provide an interest-free loan of up to Dh150,000 for eligible newly married UAE Nationals, has been launched by the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA).
The loan can be availed by Emiratis who are employed and hold an Abu Dhabi family book.
The authority will start receiving applications from early September 2024.
The initiative was implemented as part of the Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy and the Emirati Family Growth Programme, launched by Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi.
It will support the Emirati Family Growth Programme's goal to enhance the quality of life for families, youth, and parents.
The initiative is designed to encourage young people to marry in accordance with the UAE's heritage and wedding traditions, and establish strong, resilient and cohesive families.
Abdulla Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, said, "This initiative underscores the Abu Dhabi Government's dedication to strengthening family cohesion and social bonds, fostering population growth among citizens, and facilitating the formation of stable families. These efforts align with SSA's strategic direction to reinforce the stability of Emirati families and amplify the positive impact they have on society."
