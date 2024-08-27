The strategic roadmap drawn up by Bayanat and Yahsat is based on deploying a constellation of satellites with SAR technology in the near future
Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced details of extended maternity leave for Emirati women working in the private sector.
The 90-day maternity leave, which was announced earlier, will apply to mothers who will give birth from September 1, 2024, authorities said.
Through this new initiative, Emirati mothers who work in the private sector can also apply for a financial support complementary to their salary during their paid maternity leave, as long as they have the approval of their private-sector employer.
For Emirati mums to qualify for the Maternity Leave Support for Women in the Private Sector Programme, they need to apply within the first 30 days of their baby’s birth, as long as the child was born on or after September 1. They must also provide a valid salary certificate, and their complete bank account details, including the IBAN. Likewise, they need to have a family book issued in Abu Dhabi. They should also present a no-objection certificate from their employer.
Authorities have announced in July that maternity leave was extended to 90 days from 60 days for Emirati women who are working in the private sector in Abu Dhabi.
While those in the public sector have always been entitled to three months of paid maternity leave, women in private firms are typically granted 60 days — 45 days fully paid and 15 days half paid, according to the UAE Labour Law.
“...As this initiative targets the private sector, the Authority will strive to expand strategic partnerships to promote its adoption and implementation as part of corporate social responsibility. This will encourage Emirati families to have children and raise them in a healthy and stable environment that supports the growth and development of the Emirati family," said Dr Bushra Al Mulla, Director General of Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority (SSA).
This new initiative is part of the Emirati Family Growth Support Programme which will be implemented over a period of five years.
“This initiative relies on a collaborative approach and partnership with private sector entities and companies, which we encourage to adopt this voluntary programme. Our objective is to fulfil the goals of the Emirati Family Growth Support Program in Abu Dhabi, enhancing family stability and strengthening its social role," said Dr Ahmed Al Azeezi, Executive Director of the Social Support Applications Sector at SSA.
New mums will be given assistance during the first weeks of motherhood under the 'home visit service' to be rolled out by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. The goal, it said, is to support parents' well-being and monitor the baby's growth and development.
Aside from the extended maternity leave and home visits, Emirati couples will also benefit from a slew of other initiatives and financial relief packages — from marriage loans and loan deductions to rental assistance.
