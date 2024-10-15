Abu Dhabi announced as next location for viral Las Vegas Sphere

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy an entirely new way of experiencing events, concerts, and shows
UAE's capital city is set to be the next location to get the landmark Las Vegas Sphere, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) announced on Tuesday, October 15.
Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy an entirely new way of experiencing events, concerts, and shows. The medium of entertainment is expected to match the scale of the Las Vegas Sphere with a capacity 20,000. It is also expected to draw visitors all year round.
The authority did not specify exactly where the sphere will be located, however, it did mention that the Sphere will be at a prime spot in the emirate.
James L Dolan, executive chairman and chief executive officer, Sphere Entertainment, said, “Sphere is redefining live entertainment and extending the reach of its transformative impact."
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “We are excited to bring Sphere to Abu Dhabi in partnership with Sphere Entertainment, providing our residents and visitors with an extraordinary new form of entertainment. Sphere Abu Dhabi will seamlessly integrate advanced technology with captivating storytelling, creating unforgettable memories for everyone who visits."
Under the terms of the partnership, which are yet to be finalised, DCT Abu Dhabi will pay Sphere Entertainment a franchise initiation fee for the right to build the venue, utilising it’s proprietary designs, technology, and intellectual property.
Construction will be funded by DCT Abu Dhabi, with Sphere Entertainment’s team of experts providing services related to development, construction, and pre-opening of the venue.
