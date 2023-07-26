UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Abu Dhabi: 64 sites identified as 'unconditionally protected and preserved for future generations'

These heritage buildings cannot be demolished, instead will be given priority in maintenance and rehabilitation

by

Angel Tesorero

Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 10:59 PM

Last updated: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 11:23 PM

Al Manhal Palace – the former home of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, where he planned with his closest advisers the creation of a new country and where the UAE flag was first raised simultaneously with Union House in Dubai to signal the birth of the nation on December 2, 1971 – has been included in the initial list of 64 buildings and sites in Abu Dhabi that will be “unconditionally protected and preserved for future generations”.

Al Manhal Palace
Al Manhal Palace

As part of the Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative by the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), no demolition applications will be allowed for these buildings. “Instead, priority will be given for them to be maintained and rehabilitated in accordance with their designated grade.”

The structures are part of Abu Dhabi’s cultural identity because of their architectural, historical, societal or scientific significance.

Abu Dhabi Municipality
Abu Dhabi Municipality
Al Bateen mall in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times
Al Bateen mall in Abu Dhabi. Photo by Ryan Lim/Khaleej Times

In a video tweeted on Wednesday, DCT Abu Dhabi said: (These) “buildings, parks and facilities tell the story of who we are and where we came from as a nation. These are landmarks that represent part of our history. They are the past that should not be forgotten”.

Diverse history

Bus Station
Bus Station
Central Bank
Central Bank
Chamber of Commerce, Abu Dhabi
Chamber of Commerce, Abu Dhabi

The Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative includes diverse types of buildings – a hospital, a theatre, a school, mosques, parks, hotels, markets, and several commercial buildings.

Al Manhal Palace was the first purpose-built presidential palace where the flag of the UAE was the newly-created sovereign state that joined the United Nations in 1971. Another example is Al Ibrahimi Building, an award-winning structure and one of the capital’s architectural masterpieces designed by prominent Egyptian architect Dr Farouq El Gohary. There are also large-scale developments such as Sheikh Zayed Sports City, a distinct development in Abu Dhabi’s urban planning, which hosts international and regional events in the city.

Civic responsibility

Etisalat Building and the iconic ‘golf ball’ from its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, March 22, 2016. Photo By Ryan Lim
Etisalat Building and the iconic ‘golf ball’ from its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, March 22, 2016. Photo By Ryan Lim
View of the Hilton hotel along Corniche Road, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday, October 22, 2009. Photographer: Manuel Salazar
View of the Hilton hotel along Corniche Road, in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Thursday, October 22, 2009. Photographer: Manuel Salazar

In explaining the intent of the conservation initiative, DCT Abu Dhabi chairman Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, said: “Our architectural and urban heritage is an extremely important element of our recent history, which deserves to be recognised and protected.”

He also underscored: “It is our civic responsibility to guard this modern heritage, not only because of the value it holds in our collective memory as residents of this emirate, but because of the historical testimony it has in telling Abu Dhabi’s story through architectural and urban identity between the traditional past and our aspirations for the future.”

Abu Dhabi Corniche View, Sheraton Round about. Date: 1982. Kt Photo By Iftikhar Shaheedi
Abu Dhabi Corniche View, Sheraton Round about. Date: 1982. Kt Photo By Iftikhar Shaheedi
Zayed Sport City
Zayed Sport City

As part of the Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative, DCT Abu Dhabi will continue to survey Abu Dhabi’s built environment to identify and make an inventory of other modern heritage sites to be formally registered for protection and conservation.

The full list of the modern heritage sites include:

  • Al Manhal Palace
  • Cultural Foundation
  • Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal and Taxi Stand
  • Zayed bin Sultan The Second Mosque
  • The National Theatre
  • Former Al Jazeera Hospital
  • Zayed Sports City
  • Islamic Institute Complex (formerly UAEU)
  • Niqa Bin Ateej Water Tank and Park
  • Radisson Blu Al Ain (Hilton Al Ain)
  • Al Jahili Eid Prayer Grounds
  • Al Khalidiyah Park
  • Al Ain Old Central Market
  • Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Tower
  • Al Bateen Mall
  • InterContinental Abu Dhabi
  • Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi Corniche (Hilton Abu Dhabi)
  • Hili Old Market (Shaabi Market)
  • Zayed Al Awwal Secondary School – Oud Al Hassa
  • Former Adnoc Headquarters
  • Al Maqta Conservation Area
  • Former Vehicles & Drivers Licensing Directorate
  • Bida’ Zayed Central Souq
  • Arab Monetary Fund Building
  • Etisalat Headquarters – Abu Dhabi
  • Federal National Council
  • Saeed Al Kalili (Al Ibrahimi Building)
  • Heirs of Salem Khadem Al Qubaisi Building
  • HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Tower (Blue Tower – Union National Bank)
  • Hamed Centre
  • Hamdan Centre
  • Obaid Al Mazrouai
  • Butti Al Otaiba Building
  • Harib Tower
  • Sheraton Hotel
  • Le Meridien Hotel
  • Al Ghaf Tree Park
  • Airport Road Park
  • Armed Forces Officers Club & Conference Centre
  • Al Omeirah Building (Adidas)
  • Al Hobbara Water Tank (SBY Island)
  • Bida’ Zayed Pool
  • Liwa Rest House
  • Remah Rest House complex
  • Salman Khalifa Al Mazroei
  • Otaiba Building
  • Mesaied Khalid Al Mansoori
  • The Central Bank of the UAE
  • Al Ain Vegetable & Fish Market (Shibrat Al Ain)
  • City Terminal (Abu Dhabi International Airport)
  • Abu Dhabi City Municipality Building
  • Department of Economic Development
  • Department of Finance
  • Abu Dhabi Media Company
  • Abu Dhabi Oil Co. – Japan (ADOC)
  • Al Manhal Family Medicine Clinic
  • Al Zaab Old Fire Station
  • Khalifa Al Suweidi Building
  • Elenco Building
  • Former Al Dhafra Region Municipality Building
  • Madinat Zayed Vegetable, Meat & Fish Market – Abu Dhabi
  • Abu Yalee Mosque
  • Al Ain Old Gold Souk
  • Al Nyadat Eid Musalla

ALSO READ:

Angel Tesorero

More news from UAE