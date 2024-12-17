95% discount, holidays in Dubai: Dates of 14 major events of 2025 revealed

Resolutions are not the only thing that come with the new year. In Dubai, there are spectacular offers, celebrations and events that also follow its residents into the new year.

Dubai's tourism authority has announced its upcoming events for the year of 2025 and their expected dates with the Retail Calendar 2025.

The coming year's programme of festivals and events offers an exceptional range of shopping, entertainment and cultural experiences that cater to all tastes and interests of Dubai’s residents and visitors alike.

Right from the month of January, up until December, here are 14 events that residents and visitors can look forward to in the coming year.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Dubai Shopping Festival

UAE residents will welcome the New Year with Dubai Shopping Festival as the annual event will continue until January 12, 2025.

The festival that started on December 6, 2024, gives residents and visitors the chance to win mega prizes and indulge in generous shopping deals. The event also hosts entertaining activities and shows for visitors, including live concerts and experiences.

During the last weekend of the festival, more than 3,000 stores across the country will have sales from 25 per cent to 90 per cent.

Chinese New Year

The Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, will be starting from January 24, 2025, to February 2.

Celebrations will take place across the city to mark the start of the Chinese New Year, with a variety of live entertainment events, special promotions, spectacular fireworks, cultural activities and exclusive food offerings.

Dubai Fashion Season

For fashion fanatics in the UAE and across the globe, Dubai Fashion Season will be coming to the trendsetting city in 2025. The Spring/Summer collection launch is expected to be showcased in Q1-Q2 of next year. The Fall/Winter collection launch will be showcased during Q3 and Q4 of 2025 (Fall/Winter Collection Launch).

Shoppers will get the chance to buy latest fashion products in a number of stores across the emirates.

Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr

On the onset of the Holy Month of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr, Dubai comes alive with activities that celebrate the cultural values associated with the spiritual time. This period will begin from February 28, 2025, and run until April 6.

During this time, the city is transformed into a vibrant destination through community events, artworks and illuminated installations, night markets, in addition to a wide range of dining experiences, including special menus in Ramadan tents, and retail offers.

After the holy month comes to an end, everyone celebrates Eid Al Fitr, during which residents and visitors can take advantage of special discounts, book cheap accommodation packages and enjoy entertainment experiences.

E-sale discounts

The three-day e-sale will give shoppers a chance to avail discounts starting from 30 per cent and reach up to 95 per cent. The offers will be on a wide range of products, including clothing, luxury cosmetics, electronics and more.

Dubai Games and Digital Sports Festival

As Dubai becomes the leading hub for gaming and esports, the city hosts events and activities across the emirate for a period of 17 days. These will begin from April 25 and run until May 11, 2025.

In addition to the events, special educational initiatives will be launched on May 7 and 8, 2025, known as the 'Game Expo'. The 'Game Expo Summit' will be launched on May 7 and 8, followed by the 'Game Expo' exhibition from May 9 to 11 in Zabeel Halls 2 and 3 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

3-day Super Sale

One of the major shopping initiatives, the three days of super sale will be returning in 2025. Offers will range from 25 per cent to 90 per cent and will be applied on a range of products, including clothing, shoes, accessories, electronics, furniture, home appliances and grocery products.

The first edition of the super sale will take place during the month of May and the second edition will take place during November 2025.

Eid Al Adha

Dubai will be celebrating the festive occasion of Eid Al Fitr from June 2 to 8 during next year. Shopping malls will offer discounts and restaurants will be offering a variety of delicious meals. The city will also come alive with live entertainment events, including fireworks and concerts.

Dubai Summer Surprises

With increasing temperatures expected during the months of June, July and August, Dubai brings opportunities for its visitors and residents to spend time indoors and make the best of the sunny season. This includes the Dubai Summer Surprises which is expected to run from June 27 to August 31, 2025.

The period will see shopping offers, entertainment, food experiences and countless activities.

The final sale will offer discounts up to 90 per cent on products ranging across lifestyle, cosmetics, electronics and fashion.