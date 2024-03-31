9-day break in UAE: Eid Al Fitr holiday announced for public sector employees

Published: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 5:41 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Mar 2024, 6:22 PM

The UAE government announced a one-week holiday for its public sector employees on Sunday. Starting Monday, April 8, federal government employees will enjoy the festivities until Sunday, April 14 and resume work on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Since Saturday and Sunday are the official weekend days in the UAE, federal government workers will be granted a nine-day break to celebrate Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the month-long fasting period.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Irrespective of the moon sighting, the holiday will officially begin on April 8. As per the Islamic calendar, Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. Eid Al Fitr is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the month after Ramadan.

As the end of the holy month of Ramadan approaches, excitement mounts in the UAE as residents gear up to celebrate the longest public holiday of the year.

ALSO READ: