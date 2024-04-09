7 UAE banks make it to Forbes' 'most valuable' list for Middle East

Most people fasting have not yet left the comfort of their homes, which can be seen at the main UAE border, where there are virtually no queues
Seven banks from the UAE, with a market value of $128.7 billion, have made it to Forbes Middle East's ‘30 Most Valuable Banks’. The First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is at number 3 with a market value of $41.5 billion.
Gulf entities dominate this year’s ranking, with 26 of the 30 based in the GCC. The ranking represents banks from seven markets.
Saudi Arabia makes up a third of the list with 10 entries, with an aggregate market value of $279.5 billion. Qatar placed third with six entries worth $73.6 billion.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
As of February 23, 2024, the 30 banks had a combined value of $581.1 billion, up 14% over the last 12 months.
Saudi-based alrajhi bank leads the 2024 list. Its market value climbed by $21.7 billion over the last 12 months to hit $96.6 billion. The bank recorded total assets worth $215.5 billion as of December 2023, with a net profit of $4.4 billion.
Saudi National Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank round up the top three with $68.2 billion and $41.5 billion in market value, respectively. Combined, these three giants amassed $206.3 billion in market value, constituting over 35% of the aggregate worth of the 30 banks on the ranking.
The construct the list, Forbes Middle East compiled data from Middle Eastern banks listed on stock exchanges in the Arab world and ranked companies based on their reported market value as of February 23, 2024. Listed subsidiaries of other listed companies were excluded.
Market value: $96.6 billion
Country: Saudi Arabia
Market value: $68.2 billion
Country: Saudi Arabia
Market value: $41.5 billion
Country: UAE
Market value: $40.3 billion
Country: Kuwait
Market value: $38 billion
Country: Qatar
ALSO READ
Most people fasting have not yet left the comfort of their homes, which can be seen at the main UAE border, where there are virtually no queues
42 Abu Dhabi, which provides a unique peer-to-peer and gamified learning methodology, is set to host its second boot camp for the May intake
The authority also announced timings for some recreational facilities in the emirate
In an exceptional cross-border cooperation, the surgeries were performed at public and private hospitals in Tunisia, Egypt, and India
A moderation in crude oil prices on easing tensions in the Middle East is also likely to assist the rupee, traders said
People working in education sector, as chartered accountants, legal professionals, bankers, and other similar services will enjoy the long holiday
Some residents explained their concerns about balancing tradition, keeping the spirit of festival and catering to children's changing desires
The DIY stickers offer a viable solution, providing consistent, high-quality results from the comfort of one's home