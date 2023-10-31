7 quirky workouts to try during this Dubai Fitness Challenge

From community events to unique classes and competitions, there is plenty on offer in Dubai as part of the DFC

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM

The sixth edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) kicked off on Saturday as thousands of residents took up the challenge to do 30 minutes of activities for 30 days of the month.

An initiative by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the event has become one of the most keenly awaited one in the city’s calendar. From community events and fitness hubs to unique classes and competitions, there is plenty on offer in Dubai as part of the DFC.

Here are seven unique events and classes for residents to try out around the city this month:

1. Be part of a Guinness World Record

This year, there will be an attempt to set a Guinness World Record as part of the DFC by hosting the largest HIIT Workout on Sheikh Zayed Road on Sunday, November 12. Hosted by adidas and Les Mills, all UAE residents over the age of 16 can take part in this event that will see an exhilarating workout led by world-class trainers against the iconic backdrop of Dubai's Museum of the Future. Those interested can register using the adidas app.

2. Dance your way to fitness

If you are looking to break out your dance moves to get fit this DFC, then head to the celebrity pilates and dance studio PAD by Yasmin Karachiwala at The Greens. From October 28 to November 26, the centre is offering free 30-minute classes, four times a week.

What is more, attendees stand a chance to win exciting prizes during the month. To reserve a spot, either visit the facility or call 04 294 1745.

3. Swim at 200m high

It couldn’t get more unique than swimming in the world's highest 360° infinity pool. The Aura skypool which is located 200m in the sky, will host a triathlon that will require participants to begin with a 3km row on a static rowing machine, followed by a 3km cycle on a stationary bike, and end with a swim in the infinity pool, covering 250 metres.

The top three males and females in each age group will receive prizes and trophies. Everyone who participates will get a finisher medal, a t-shirt and a swim cap.

4. Try a water based obstacle course

If your idea of fun involves trying to get through an inflatable water-based obstacle course, then head down to the Kite Beach Fitness Village. The Emirates NBD Aqua Park is a fantastic 40m inflatable course that guarantees fun for everyone aged 3 and above. Priced at Dh30 for 30 minutes, it is one for the family.

While at the fitness village, also try out the various other activities on offer including CrossFit, martial arts, gymnastics, yoga and padbol.

5. Compete in the Under Armor Turf Games

The renowned Under Armor Turf Games city series is making its Dubai debut during the DFC. Participants are invited to form groups of 6 and partake in the event that will push them to their limit, both physically and mentally. From assault bikes to rowers, deadlifts to squats, rope climbing, and more, Under Armour Turf Games is open to people of all skill levels and will take place from 10-11 November.

6. Try out some rehab exercises

For those with injuries and physical limitations, there could be no better place to start their fitness journey than the Dubai Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center Fitness Hub.

Throughout the month, the centre is offering workshops, including exercises designed for seated and standing positions, fostering inclusivity for all. From exercises for wheelchair users to aquatic therapy balance exercises for female ambulatory participants, there are plenty of sessions to attend.

7. Try out some new exercises

Whether it is aerial yoga, swimming, or badminton, if you want to try out a new sport, then the DFC is the perfect time for it. While the institute Maya Blu is offering a complimentary aerial yoga class every Monday and Wednesday, the Urban Swim Academy is offering free beginner swimming lessons to men, women and toddlers.

For those interested in sport, Smashers Badminton Academy in Dubai is offering a free 30-minutes badminton court booking while Padle Art has a complimentary introductory pickleball class.

