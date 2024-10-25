50 years in Dubai: The journey of an expat called 'Rado Mohammed'

K.P. Mohammed (second from left). Photos: Supplied

Indian expat K.P. Mohammed, 72, quietly celebrated a milestone in his life this month – he commemorated 50 years of living in Dubai, which he has been calling home since he first arrived on October 19, 1974.

Coming from his hometown in Kannur, Kerala, at the age of 22, Mohammed arrived on a visa provided by his uncle to work at Oriental Stores, the former sole distributor of Rado watches, where he would work for the next 43 years, and earned the moniker ‘Rado Mohammed’.

“When I first arrived, there was no sea port, just a harbour,” Mohammed told Khaleej Times. “Dubai had no proper infrastructure, but in each decade, the city has recorded unprecedented growth and made its mark on the globe,” he added.

Starting as a salesman at Oriental Stores, Mohammed quickly gained a reputation for his knowledge of Rado watches and his friendly demeanour. His employer, Mohammed Abdullah Al Moosa, valued his trustworthiness, and soon customers from all over the world — including royalty — began asking specifically for him.

“There were customers from Canada and Germany who came looking for me because their friends in Dubai told them about my expertise,” Mohammed said, earning him the moniker ‘Rado Mohammed.’ Over the years, his dedication earned him many accolades, including watches and cash prizes from the company.

Embracing change

In 1994, the store transitioned to using computers, and at the age of 43, Mohammed found himself learning new technology. “Till then, we were manually filing transactions worth hundreds of thousands of dirhams,” he recalled. “It was a major shift, but I picked it up quickly.”

Despite the changes in technology and business, Mohammed’s commitment to family remained constant. He married in 1980 and moved with his wife into a modest two-bedroom apartment in Bur Dubai’s Musalla area, where they raised their children and hosted numerous relatives seeking work in Dubai.

“At one point, 22 family members were living with us,” his wife Ayesha Mohamed recalled. “But those were some of the best years of our lives, living as one big, happy family. We shared our joys and sorrows and helped each other to thrive.”

Symbol of togetherness

His son Fahad, now director of operations at a leading service company, fondly remembers their time in Bur Dubai. “Our home wasn’t just a place to live — it was a symbol of togetherness. Every evening, after managing the grocery store, Dad would come home to us, and we’d wait eagerly to tell him about our day,” Fahad said, adding: “Thursdays were special — we’d gather around the TV for a Hindi movie on Channel 33 (now Dubai One). Those simple moments of family bonding, over something as simple as a film, are some of my most cherished memories.”

Fayaz, his second son and head of facilities management solutions at a Dubai-based company, echoed these sentiments, recalling the deep sense of community their family fostered in Bur Dubai. “That flat number 18 in Bur Dubai was part of our identity. Dad was everyone’s best friend in the area. He was always lending a sympathetic ear or helping hand,” Fayaz said. “It was an honour to be known as Rado Mohammed’s children.”

“Our father is a man of integrity. He’s always made decisions with fairness and has instilled in us a sense of responsibility and commitment,” added Fahad.