4-day weekend in UAE: Sharjah announces official holiday for Prophet's birthday

Federal government employees will get a day off on Friday, September 29, to mark the occasion

Web Desk
Published: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 4:01 PM

Last updated: Tue 19 Sep 2023, 11:26 PM

The Sharjah government has announced the official holiday dates to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him). Public sector employees will get a paid holiday from Thursday, September 28.

Since Sharjah government employees get 3-day weekend off (from Friday to Sunday), the holiday translates into a four-day weekend for them. Employees will resume work from Monday, October 2.

Federal government employees and private sector employees in the rest of the UAE will get a day off on Friday, September 29. This would be the last long weekend in the UAE, as the National Day holidays fall on December 2 and 3 — Saturday and Sunday.

