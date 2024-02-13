UAE: 707 Sharjah residents displaced after heavy rains damage homes

The popular leader will address thousands of expats during the 'Ahlan Modi' event at the Zayed Sports City Stadium today evening
As heavy rains, hail, thunder, and lightning hit the country on Monday, more than 700 residents in the eastern region of the country were displaced, Sharjah Police said.
The inclement weather caused damage to their homes, forcing them to move out for their safety. The authority confirmed that all 707 residents were provided with temporary shelter.
As unstable weather lashed the country, Sharjah Police found themselves responding to around 21,000 calls in one day.
Ranging from emergency calls to non-emergency ones, the operations room received 21,635 calls on Monday, and issued more than 300 certificated to shops and vehicles affected by the unstable weather. This number is much lower than that of last year (5,150 certificates), which shows that the public have a heightened awareness of rules to follow and precautions to take during heavy rains.
The security plan laid out by Sharjah Police was successful due to the efforts of all emergency personnel and departments in the emirate, as well as the community.
