Photo: File / IAC

Astronomers in the UAE on Thursday caught a glimpse of the Shaaban moon. This means the next Islamic month will officially begin on Friday, January 31. Shaaban precedes the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) on Thursday announced the sighting of the crescent for the new month of Shaaban in 1446 AH (Hijri year).

It was photographed at 9.30am from Al Khatem Astronomical Observatory in Abu Dhabi. Here's a photo:

Photo: IAC / X

The moon's distance from the sun was 10.5 degrees, the observatory team added.

Shaaban is the eighth month in the Islamic calendar and for Muslims around the world, this is the time to prepare for the holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful will fast from dawn to dusk.

Islamic months last either 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the crescent. On the 29th day of Shaaban, official moon-sighting committees will convene to determine when Ramadan will officially start. If sighted on this day, the holy month begins on the next day.

This year, Ramadan is expected to start on March 1 — but this still depends on moon-sighting.

The first day of Shaaban falls on January 31 for several countries, the IAC said. These include: