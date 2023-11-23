3-day super sale in Dubai: Top 10 deals to check out in over 2,000 stores

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 3:43 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 3:53 PM

Whether you're contemplating to update your wardrobe, searching for the perfect holiday gifts, or hoping to elevate your home furnishings with a touch of luxury, the upcoming three-day super sale (3DSS) starting on Friday, September 23, will cater to all your needs.

The sale, which takes place twice a year, is presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) and offers shopping enthusiasts deals at more than 500 participating brands in over 2,000 stores across Dubai.

If you are confused about what to buy and where to make your purchases, here are the top 10 deals worth keeping an eye on:

If you are looking for fashion, Portuguese luxury clothing brand Sacoor Brothers is offering up to 90% discounts while Sfera has up to 80 per cent off, Wrangler and Love Moschino both have up to 75 per cent off and the brands H&M, Women’s Secret, Leftfies, Giordano, and Max are all offering discounts of up to 70 per cent. For some fancy footwear at good prices, head to Bally and Tory Burch who have up to 50 per cent off their show-stopping items. Meanwhile, brands Clarks, Manolo Blahnik, SJP By Sarah Jessica Parker, Furla and Sole District have a 60 per cent discount on all items, while Shoexpress is offering discounts of up to 75 per cent. Looking for holiday gifts? Browse for skincare and fragrances from Yves Rocher with a flat 50 per cent off on selected items, or pick scents at L’Occitane with up to 40 per cent off its products. Beauty and skincare favourite Elemis has discounts from 30 to 50 per cent on selected items, while for some mega-bargains head to V perfumes, Oriental Oud, Al Mukhalat Perfume or Al Hajis which have up to 90 per cent off selected fragrance lines. Want to add to your watch collection? The Watch House and Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery are offering between 30 and 60 per cent off while Time House and Aigner which has up to 75 per cent off. If it is gold you are looking for, Damas also has 30 to 50 per cent off this 3DSS. It is the perfect time to upgrade your home appliances as stores across the city have discounts on a wide array of electronics. From headphones, to TVs and sound systems, Harman House has up to 50 per cent off on multiple product lines, while Virgin Megastore has a part-sale of up to 75 per cent off selected products. Browse selected items for 90 per cent off at E City, or shop the various bundle offers on cameras and equipment at Grand Stores. To buy necessities for the little ones, head to Baby Shop which is offering up to 70 per cent off this 3DSS. Mamas & Papas have up to 50 per cent off on an array of baby and children’s products and clothing while Emporio Armani Kids is also offering half-price deals across many of its lines. If you are looking for some stocking stuffers, Toys R US has up to 75 per cent off selected toys and games while Hamleys has up to 50 per cent off selected lines. For those wanting to continue their fitness streak even after the Dubai Fitness Challenge, FootLocker has retail promotions starting from just Dh3 while Cosmos Sports has deals for up to 90 per cent off. Decathlon is offering 25 to 30 per cent off, while Be Fit has up to 50 per cent off selected lines. If you want to add some new colour to your living spaces, there are some deals available on home furnishings and crockery. Ebarza has deals of up to 80 per cent off on its array of home and lifestyle furnishings, Western Furniture has up to 75 per cent off, while The One is offering a discount of 25 per cent. Lifestyle has deals of up to 70 per cent off selected lines, while Debenhams and Jashanmal Home are offering 75 per cent off on discounted goods. There could not be a better time to shop for some eyeglasses, lenses and sunglasses. Lenskart or AL FALAH optics which have a mega 70 per cent off selected brands or Dubai Optical which has a whopping 90 per cent off. Meanwhile, Occhiali has up to 50 per cent off eyewear, as does Yateem Opticians. Stock up on the vitamins and supplements as there are deals at Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Pharmacies, and DOCIB pharmacies with up to 75 per cent off selected lines. Holland & Barrett is offering up to 70 per cent off selected lines, while Bin Sina, has discount at multiple stores

