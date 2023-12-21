Published: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 3:00 PM Last updated: Thu 21 Dec 2023, 3:11 PM

As many as 153 employers were fined up to Dh50,000 after their domestic workers were caught working for others, authorities said on Thursday.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) said it had also blocked the files of these employers over the violation. The illegal practices were recorded during the authorities' UAE-wide inspections over the past two months.

In its advisory, Mohre warned employers against taking in illegal domestic workers or hiring those who work for others without settling their status.

“This is an explicit violation of legislations and poses health and social risks to employers and their families,” the ministry said.

The employers involved in these practices are now facing administrative penalties. They won't be able to apply for new domestic worker permits and their case will be referred to the Public Prosecution, which issues legal and financial sanctions, including a fine of up to Dh50,000.

Under a federal decree law issued in 2022, domestic workers are not allowed to work without permits. They also cannot take up other jobs without complying with certain conditions and settling their status. The same measures will also be taken against the companies that employ them.

“We call on employers to deal exclusively with licensed domestic worker recruitment agencies, which can be found listed on the Mohre’s official website and social media pages,” the ministry said.

“These agencies operate under the ministry’s supervision, which serves to guarantee outstanding services for employers, including Emirati and resident families.”

Residents are urged to report illegal practices or any feedback regarding domestic worker recruitment agencies by dialling 600590000.

