14 UAE athletes to compete in Paris 2024 Olympics

Published: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 12:43 PM Last updated: Fri 5 Jul 2024, 12:52 PM

The UAE National Olympic Committee on Friday announced the country’s official delegation to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The UAE will have 14 male and female athletes, accompanied by 20 technical and administrative staff, who will compete in equestrian, judo, swimming, cycling, and athletics.

Equestrian rider Omar Al Marzouqi, who won silver medal in individual showjumping at the Youth Olympics in 2018 when he was only 15 years old, will serve as the country’s flag-bearer during the Opening Ceremony.

The UAE athletes are already in Paris preparing for the Games that will run from July 26 to August 11.

White and red uniform

The UAE National Olympic Committee also unveiled the uniforms to be worn by the Emirati Olympians. Rawdha Al Shaafar, one of the founders of A Friend of Mine by Xpoze who designed the uniforms, said: “The design is modern and simple at the same time. The color white was chosen for its strength, peace, and purity. This colour reflects a new beginning that the athletes will embark on.

“As for the text, we added 'United Arab Emirates' in red (in Arabic) to represent our country, symbolising courage and giving athletes a sense of pride while wearing the attire. The fabric is suitable for varying temperatures was chosen to make the sports attire lightweight in the summer and breathable,” she added.

Emirati House

The UAE will also have an ‘Emirati House’ at the Paris Olympics. It will feature the country’s heritage and welcome visitors to experience the hospitality of the UAE. It will open its doors from July 27 to August 10, from 10am to 8pm (Paris time) and entrance is free. There will be a wide range of activities and events.

UAE Olympians

Equestrian:

Abdullah Hamid Al Muhairi

Abdullah Al Marri

Omar Al Marzouqi

Mohammed Al Hajri

Cycling:

Safiya Al Sayegh

Swimming:

Youssef Al Matroushi

Maha Al Shehi