UAE: Your Schengen visa was rejected; should you appeal or reapply?

It may only be two hours from Paris, but Lyon is like a whole different world
The UAE saw a 25 per cent growth in Schengen visa demand in 2023 compared to 2022, indicating continued demand for travel to Europe, according to VFS Global visa service agency.
However, due to visa rejections, UAE residents 'wasted' a whopping Dh16.8 million (€4.19 million) in 2023. The number of rejected visa applications from the Emirates stood at 22.44 per cent — 25 per cent higher than the previous year, according to Schengen Visa Info.
UAE residents filed a total of 233,932 Schengen visa applications in 2023 and applicants from the country accounted for 2.27 per cent of all visa requests submitted globally, making it the 10th country with the most Schengen visa applications filed last year. They also spent a total of Dh74.9 million (€18.7 million) on Schengen visa applications.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The rejection of a visa application can be heartbreaking, causing a lot of stress and frustration. It often means altering travel plans and scrambling to book a last-minute trip to a visa-free destination, often at a much higher cost, or even ditching holiday plans altogether.
If your Schengen visa application was denied, you have two options: appeal or reapply. Appealing involves requesting a review of your initial application, while reapplying means starting the application process from scratch.
You can appeal if you are confident that your documents are accurate and you have ample evidence to prove sufficient funds for your trip, especially if this was the reason for your previous rejection.
An appeal might be suitable if you are not in a rush to visit a Schengen state, as the process can be time-consuming.
Additionally, appealing is a low-cost option that can save you money compared to reapplying for a visa. If a country has issued an alert against you, appealing the rejection is also a viable option.
If you have solved the issues that led to your initial visa rejection and your visit is of an urgent nature, reapplying may be a faster option for obtaining a Schengen visa compared to appealing.
However, reapplying requires starting the application process from scratch, including paying service fees. If you're willing to invest more money and time, reapplying could be the better choice for a quicker resolution.
Ensure all the required documents are provided when applying or reapplying for a Schengen visa. Here's a list of documents you need to submit:
Review the reasons for your initial rejection to limit the risk of a visa application being denied again. Understanding these reasons will help you address the issues and improve your chances of obtaining a Schengen visa.
Inconsistent travel itineraries, insufficient funds, or unclear motives for visit are some of the most common reason for rejection. To counter these issues, ensure you provide all necessary documents and double-check that you present complete and accurate information about your trip.
You visa application can be rejected if they have reasonable doubts of your intention to leave the territory of the Member States before the visa. Hence, ensure to provide all details and documents showing no interest in staying back in the 27 European countries.
Travel insurance is important as it can protect travellers from unforeseen expenses.
Country of visit
If your travel plans remain unchanged, it’s usually best to reapply in the same country where you submitted your previous application. This way, you can address any concerns or issues directly with the same consulate.
However, if your destination has changed, you should apply to the country you plan to visit and provide accurate information about your new itinerary. This ensures that your application is reviewed thoroughly. If you change your destination, you could be asked to provide the refusal notice from their previous application.
Cover letter
If your visa application was rejected and you believe the reasons were unfounded, consider writing a cover letter. Clearly explain the reasons for the previous rejection and how you have addressed them.
Before reapplying, verify your eligibility by contacting the embassy of the Member State that rejected your initial application. Once approved to reapply, submit your cover letter.
Stay updated on document requirements by checking with embassies or consulates. Ensure your cover letter and application are honest and consistent, including accurate travel dates, entry country, accommodation details, and clear reasons for your visit.
There is no limitation on the number of times you can apply for a visa. However, each time you apply, you should provide new evidence to boost your chances of getting your visa approved.
The Schengen visa allows visitors to travel across 27 European countries. In 2023, Germany emerged as the top choice for expats from the UAE, with a total of 26,024 visa applications submitted for the country.
Nationalities with most Schengen visa applications (see below):
ALSO READ:
It may only be two hours from Paris, but Lyon is like a whole different world
Mental well-being is one of the biggest reasons why many employees opt to travel and balance it with work
With over 200 weekly flights, this is the largest station for Air India Express
From water activities to land-based gems, there’s a lot to do in this archipelago
Budget carriers have added several long-haul popular tourist routes across Southeast Asia and Western Europe, going beyond a five-hour flight radius
The destination has become more accessible to both local and international explorers, with the rise of budget carriers like Cebu Pacific
If you are willing to explore a little beyond the touristy circuit, Strasbourg in northeastern France does not disappoint
From clicking photos at the Equator to embarking on a food tour, there's plenty to do in the Pearl of Africa