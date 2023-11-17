UAE

UAE travel: Flight ticket prices skyrocket as India set World Cup final date with Australia

Hotel room prices have also jumped to Rs100,000 after the ICC Cricket World Cup's host team made it into the tournament's finals

Published: Fri 17 Nov 2023, 6:35 PM

Hotel room prices in Ahmedabad, the venue for the World Cup final on Sunday (November 19), have hit the roof. Flight ticket rates have also skyrocketed after hosts India qualified for the final defeating New Zealand in the first semi-final in Mumbai.

As per a report published by News18, a hotel room in Ahmedabad can now cost you as much as Rs100,000 (Dh4,411.36). “With India making it to the finals, the excitement to watch the men in blue play live has led to a spike in searches for Ahmedabad for the finals,” Santosh Kumar, Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com was quoted as saying.

On November 18, flight tickets from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, usually between Rs5,000 (Dh220) and Rs7,000 (Dh308.79) are now selling for Rs32,000 (Dh1,411.63). In case, one wants to travel from New Delhi, the ticket prices are around Rs26,500 (Dh1,169).

With just two days to go for the World Cup final, the prices for a basic room in an Ahmedabad hotel have shot up to somewhere around Rs10,000 (Dh441.12) per night, as per Moneycontrol, an Indian news outlet. The report also stated that prices for four and five-star hotel rooms have been hovering around Rs100,000 (Dh4411.36).

A quick search on Booking.com suggests that one will have to shell out Rs2,36,000 (Dh10,410.46) to spend one night at the ITC Narmada in Ahmedabad on November 19, the day of the World Cup 2023 final.

One room at Ahmedabad’s Hyatt Regency is available for around Rs2,38,360 (Dh10,514.57), as per Booking.com.

A similar situation had occurred ahead of the India-Pakistan World Cup league-stage fixture which took place on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

News agency Reuters reported back then that many fans had to opt for check-up packages at hospitals to secure affordable accommodation as hotel costs had shot up 20-fold ahead of the high-voltage contest.

India will take on five-time champions Australia in the World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will aim for their third World Cup trophy.

