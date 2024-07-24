E-Paper

UAE-India travel: New route to Bengaluru introduced by budget carrier

With over 200 weekly flights, this is the largest station for Air India Express

by

A Staff Reporter
Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 5:51 PM

Budget carrier Air India Express has launched a direct flight between Abu Dhabi and the Indian city of Bengaluru.

With over 200 weekly flights, Bengaluru is the largest station for Air India Express.


With the launch of the Bengaluru-Abu Dhabi flight, Indians from cities such as Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Goa, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Ranchi, Varanasi, and Visakhapatnam now have the option to connect to UAE capital.

Air India Express operates direct flights connecting Abu Dhabi to Bengaluru, Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tiruchirappalli. It connects 17 Indian cities to Abu Dhabi via one-stop itineraries.

Last week, Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo said it would launch direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Mangaluru, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli from next month.

The flights on the Abu Dhabi to Mangaluru route will operate daily from August 9, and the Tiruchirappalli to Abu Dhabi will operate four times a week, starting from August 11, 2024. The direct flights between Coimbatore and the UAE capital will operate thrice weekly from August 10.

