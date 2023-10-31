UAE-India flights: Low-cost airline announces RAK-Kozhikode route

Three weekly flights will connect the two destinations

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM Last updated: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia has announced the launch of a new route from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode (Calicut) in the south Indian state of Kerala. Three weekly flights will connect the two destinations from November 22.

On Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, G9 728 will depart Ras Al Khaimah at 2.55pm and arrive in Kozhikode at 8.10pm. The return flight — G9 729 — will depart from Kozhikode at 8.50pm to arrive in Ras Al Khaimah at 11.25pm.

Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to announce the launch of our new non-stop flights from Ras Al Khaimah to Kozhikode in India, a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing our customers with convenient air travel options and further strengthening the trade and tourism bonds between the UAE and India. We look forward to the start of flights that will provide our customers with a new value-driven option to fly between both cities”.

Air Arabia started its operations from Ras Al Khaimah in May 2014. The carrier operates from two other airports in the UAE — Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

