UAE: Want to spend Christmas, New Year in Antarctica? Here's how

Published: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Fri 6 Oct 2023, 10:29 AM

Looking for an extraordinary Christmas and New Years' experience? A travel agency in the UAE is making it happen with a special trip to Antarctica!

Antarctica often feels like a far-off dream for those seeking adventure. But now, Galadari International Travel Services is offering exclusive packages for Antarctic expeditions during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.

Asma Alshehi, a travel expert from Galadari ITS, said, "We wanted to offer something truly special for our clients during the winter holidays. Antarctica is the epitome of untouched natural beauty, and we are thrilled to make this extraordinary journey possible for those looking for a unique winter holiday."

When and how

The expedition kicks off on December 19 from Ushuaia in Argentina until December 29. For New Year's Eve, trips start on December 28 and go until January 7, 2024. Travel from Dubai begins a few days before the voyage.

Availability

There are only a hundred seats available in Dubai. “We have been receiving inquiries on this unique travel opportunity,” said Asma.

The journey begins

Travellers will reach Ushuaia, the world's southernmost city, via Bruno Aires and rest at a hotel the next day. Then, they'll board the M/V Sea Spirit, a luxury vessel that will be their home for 10 days during this extraordinary journey.

What to expect

This Antarctic adventure promises stunning landscapes and encounters with the region's iconic wildlife. Crossing the Drake Passage, travellers will witness whales and seabirds. Christmas celebrations will include penguins, seals, and marine mammals, with special appearances by Santa Claus and holiday music.

Unique activities

Under the guidance of experienced professionals, travelers can explore ice formations, visit research stations, and even try activities like ice climbing and polar diving.

For an additional fee, there's the option for an Antarctic camping experience. Spend a night surrounded by the beauty of the white continent, capturing the changing light and building snowmen.

Capture the moment

Photography enthusiasts can enhance their skills in capturing the breathtaking polar regions. Learn about composition, framing, and understanding light to bring home spectacular images of ice expanses, wildlife, sunsets, and auroras.

Sea kayak club

Navigate tranquil waters amidst glittering icebergs and playful penguins, surrounded by stunning glaciers and mountains. It's a unique way to celebrate the holidays in a place like no other.

