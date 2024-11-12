UAE holiday rush: 56% surge in bookings as residents plan National Day, winter getaways

With the festive season and National Day long weekend just around the corner, many UAE residents are gearing up for winter getaways. Advance bookings for the holiday season have soared by 56 per cent compared to last year. Travel experts also note a nearly 11 per cent increase in airfares as travellers seize early deals before the peak travel period.

"Advance bookings for the winter season are in full swing, with a 56 per cent increase compared to 2023. High demand is seen for nearby destinations like Istanbul, Tbilisi, Baku, and Amman, known for their cultural experiences just hours away," said Rikant Pittie, co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

"This shift towards booking shows a growing trend of travellers planning in advance, with 30 per cent opting for destinations that require visas. As airfare rises by nearly 11 per cent and round-trip tickets exceed Dh2,800 (to the above-mentioned destinations), many are still securing early deals, particularly with the UAE National Day holidays approaching," added Pittie.

Demand for winter getaways

Pavan Poojary, a travel expert at Luxury Travels in Abu Dhabi, said that the demand for travel from the UAE during the winter months is massive and it’s a busy season for them. “Yes, a lot of our clients are approaching us for deals way ahead of their travel. They don’t want to miss out on their travel, whether it's winter or summer,” he said.

Poojari added that UAE residents dominantly prefer destinations with snowfall during the winter. “Considering this, the budget destinations residents prefer are the Caucasian countries like Georgia and the nearby countries of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan,” said Poojary.

Destinations for different budgets

Experiencing snowfall in European countries remains a favourite for those with higher budgets. “Residents with Schengen visas prefer countries like Finland, Austria, and the Czech Republic, while those without Schengen visas opt to visit Turkey and Balkan countries among others,” said Poojary. National Day packages On platforms like Holiday Factory, packages are listed for various countries for the winter and National Day holidays. Due to the increasing demand, several packages have already sold out. Some packages to Uzbekistan, Rome, Greece, Georgia, and Kyrgyzstan are showing sold out due to the high demand. ALSO READ: UAE National Day break: Dh2,500 packages, group trips popular among young travellers UAE: Airfares for visa-free countries surge 300% ahead of next public holiday