UAE flights: Travel to India for as low as Dh895 with Etihad Airways

By Web Desk Published: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM Last updated: Sat 22 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM

Etihad Airways is offering a new deal as the latest Mission: Impossible film releases.

Travellers can now avail ‘Impossible Deals’ and fly to select destinations on great deals.

The airline is offering the deal on several cities across the globe. Travellers can fly to India with fares starting as low as Dh895 in Economy to Mumbai or Dh995 to Delhi.

Those wishing to travel to Europe can avail the deal and fly for as little as Dh2,445 to Zurich or travel in Business from Dh14,995.

Travellers that want to avail the offer will have to book their tickets for the period between September 10 and December 10, 2023, however, the offer itself will only be valid till July 31.

Arik De, Chief Revenue Officer, Etihad Airways, said: “We’re excited to partner with Mission: Impossible and we’re marking the occasion with incredible deals for our valued guests. We know the demand for travel is sky high this summer, but with Etihad’s Impossible Deals, we hope to make your travel missions possible!”

