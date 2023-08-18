Watch: How Dubai keeps public beaches safe

Besides deploying over a hundred lifeguards, signboards and swimming warning flags have been put up to guide beach-goers

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 4:42 PM

To ensure the safety of all beachgoers, the Dubai Municipality has deployed a crew of 140 people, including 124 highly qualified lifeguards and supervisors, to public beaches across the emirate.

Engineer Ibrahim Mohammad Juma, director of Public Beaches and Waterways Management Department, said: “Rescue teams across the public beaches work from sunrise until sunset and around the clock at night swimming beaches to monitor and observe all activities taking place on the beaches and ensure the safety of beachgoers and maintain the highest levels of security.”

The teams are equipped with the latest all-terrain beach vehicles and safety devices. They are stationed at Al Mamzar Beach, Al Mamzar Corniche, Jumeirah 1, 2, and 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and 2, El Shorouq, Al Sufouh, and Jebel Ali.