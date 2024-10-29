Want to be a junior wildlife ranger? Dubai Safari Park introduces Dh550 pass for kids

Photo: Supplied

As Dubai Safari Park kicked off its sixth season on October 1, children can now become junior rangers for the whole season.

Priced at Dh550, the season pass allows these junior rangers to complete six missions focusing on animal care. These missions are outlined in the children's ranger journals. The programme involves up-close animal experiences, guided Safari tours, workshops and presentations.

Junior rangers who completed the programme will also be entered into a grand raffle at the end of the season for a chance to win a Kenyan safari adventure.

In addition to being a junior ranger, children can also interact with wildlife through other workshops and programmes. The Young Explorer Workshop, held every Saturday, allows kids to tackle hands-on conservation challenges guided by animal specialists.

The park also offers exclusive school programmes, such as “Learn in the Wild,” where students can learn about animal welfare, conservation, and environmental protection.

The attraction also hosts more than 14 animal encounters with lemurs, macaws, rhinos, elephants, and others for guests of all ages. Guests can also participate in daily wildlife talks led by experts, explore conservation efforts through guided safari tours in the Explorer Village and Arabian Desert Safari, and see three live presentations, including the newly launched “Echoes of the Wild,” featuring playful animals like coatis, raccoons, and otters.